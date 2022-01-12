Spain doctors win suit for lack of protection from COVID-19

The judge said that the lack of personal protection suits created “a serious safety and health danger for all health workers, especially for doctors due to their direct exposure to the risk of contagion.”

The judge ordered compensation from between 5,000-49,000 euros to be paid to the 153 doctors who formed part of the suit.

Those doctors who were forced to work without proper protection but did not get infected nor were forced to isolate after being in contact with an infected person will receive 5,000 euros. The compensation increases to 15,000 euros for those who were forced to isolate, 35,000 euros for those who were infected but did not need hospital care, and to 49,000 euros for those who required hospitalization.

Valencia’s government will appeal the ruling, Spanish news agency EFE reported.

The ruling said that the region’s health administration failed to meet its duty to protect the doctors “from the moment it knew of the existence of COVID-19 and, in particular after the declaration of a national state of emergency."

Spain, like many countries, struggled to supply its health workers with personal protection suits and face masks during the first months of the pandemic. The national government imposed a strict home confinement for several weeks after declaring a state of emergency in March 2020.

The ruling comes with Spain's health care system once more being strained by the new wave of infections driven by the omicron variant, even if deaths are now much lower thanks to the country's high vaccination rate.

Pedrera said that there are more lawsuits coming from other groups of doctors in his region of Valencia and that he expects even more to come from other health workers of all types across Spain.

“I am sure that other groups of health workers and doctors from other regions will be encouraged to go forward with their own lawsuits,” Pedrera said. “This will be on the one that opens the door.”

A member of the medical team puts on PPE, in the ICU department of the Clinica Universitaria, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Spain's medical community has scored a victory after a court ordered that a regional government compensate doctors with up to 49,000 euros ($56,000) for having to work without personal protection suits during the devastating early months of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

A medical staff member tends to a COVID-19 patient in the ICU department of the Clinica Universitaria, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Spain health authorities try to control high incidence curve of COVID-19 to prevent a collapse of health system. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Members of the medical team prepare to attend to patients with coronavirus in the ICU department of the Clinica Universitaria, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Spain's medical community has scored a victory after a court ordered that a regional government compensate doctors with up to 49,000 euros ($56,000) for having to work without personal protection suits during the devastating early months of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Members of the medical team attend to a patient with coronavirus, in the ICU department of the Clinica Universitaria, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Spain's medical community has scored a victory after a court ordered that a regional government compensate doctors with up to 49,000 euros ($56,000) for having to work without personal protection suits during the devastating early months of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

FILE - A home care doctor performs a physical exam on Felicidad while her son, Joan, holds her arm at her home in Barcelona, Spain, on March 31, 2020. Spain's medical community has scored a victory after a court ordered that a regional government compensate doctors with up to 49,000 euros ($56,000) for having to work without personal protection suits during the devastating early months of the pandemic. The lawsuit brought by a doctor's union is the first of its kind to be won in Spain. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File)