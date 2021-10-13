dayton-daily-news logo
X

Spain evacuates 160 more Afghans via Pakistan

Afghan people who were transported from Islamabad, walk after disembarking a plane, at the Torrejon military base in Spain on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Caption
Afghan people who were transported from Islamabad, walk after disembarking a plane, at the Torrejon military base in Spain on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: Manu Fernandez

Credit: Manu Fernandez

Nation & World
Updated 20 minutes ago
Spain’s defense ministry has completed the evacuation of another 160 Afghans who had initially been left behind following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s defense ministry has completed the evacuation of another 160 Afghans who had initially been left behind following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

The new group joins the 83 people Spain flew into an air base near Madrid on Monday.

The defense ministry said that the mission was able to extract the Afghan workers and families via Pakistan before they were flown to Spain.

Spain launched the mission to evacuate workers who hadn’t been able to leave Afghanistan during the airlift operation in August when it pulled out about 2,200 Spaniards and Afghans via Kabul’s airport.

Spanish Foreign Affairs Minister José Albares visited both Pakistan and Qatar last month to ask for their assistance in extracting more Afghan workers.

Afghan people who were transported from Islamabad, walk after disembarking a plane, at the Torrejon military base in Spain on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Caption
Afghan people who were transported from Islamabad, walk after disembarking a plane, at the Torrejon military base in Spain on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: Manu Fernandez

Credit: Manu Fernandez

Afghan people who were transported from Islamabad, walk after disembarking a plane, at the Torrejon military base in Spain on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Caption
Afghan people who were transported from Islamabad, walk after disembarking a plane, at the Torrejon military base in Spain on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: Manu Fernandez

Credit: Manu Fernandez

Afghan people who were transported from Islamabad, walk after disembarking a plane, at the Torrejon military base in Spain on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Caption
Afghan people who were transported from Islamabad, walk after disembarking a plane, at the Torrejon military base in Spain on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: Manu Fernandez

Credit: Manu Fernandez

In Other News
1
Australia plans lunar rover to help NASA find oxygen on moon
2
Artist wants Hong Kong sculpture back as deadline looms
3
World shares mixed as investors await US inflation figures
4
China exports up 28% in September; surplus with US grows
5
Writer welcomes positive reaction to new bisexual Superman
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top