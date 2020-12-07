Spain: Ex-King Juan Carlos I won't get special treatment

Ábalos said he didn’t know Juan Carlos’ plans, but “the best thing would have been if the question had never arisen.”

The former king is the target of official investigations in Spain and Switzerland for possible financial wrongdoing. Those investigations prompted him to leave Spain in August.

Since then, prosecutors have opened several corruption investigations involving Juan Carlos.

The investigations have caused unease in the Socialist-led coalition government and royal household and given ammunition to those who want the monarchy abolished.