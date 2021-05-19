Spain, in bid to rally economy, wants tourists within weeks

Negotiations between EU governments and EU lawmakers to introduce COVID-19 certificates aimed at facilitating travel across the bloc this summer are ongoing.

A deal is needed by end of this month to ensure the system will be up and running by the end of June, as EU officials hope.

Valdés said Spain intends to move quickly, as the government seeks to revive a sector that in pre-pandemic times accounted for 12% of annual gross domestic product, but plummeted to just under 6% amid lockdowns and travel bans last year.

“Spain will have the digital certificate ready in June. We hope that (the EU) regulation will be approved on the June 21,” he said.

“But from the first week of June, Spain will be able to validate certificates on its borders and expedite certificates to its citizens.”

Spain is focusing its new promotional campaigns on its key markets: the United Kingdom, France, Germany and other EU countries, which in 2019 made up 75% of visitors.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at: