Spain intercepts fishing boat with 3 metric tons of cocaine

The police intercepted the 20-meter-long (65-foot-long) vessel called the AKT 1 on Wednesday around 300 nautical miles (555 kilometers) south of the Spanish archipelago located in the Atlantic Ocean off west Africa.

Police arrested the five crew members — four Turkish citizens and one person from the ex-Soviet republic of Georgia — on the ship that was smuggling the drugs in a fuel tank. The drugs were believed to come from an unspecified location in South America, police said.