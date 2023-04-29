Spain is 1st Black woman to lead South Carolina Democrats

Spain held off efforts by two other candidates, both of whom withdrew after early voting showed massive support for Spain. Brandon Upson, a progressive Democrat who chairs the state party’s Black Caucus and advised Tom Steyer’s 2020 presidential campaign in South Carolina, said he was pulling out “for the sake of unity" in the party, as it prepares for 2024.

Catherine Fleming Bruce, an author who unsuccessfully sought Democrats’ 2022 nomination against Republican Sen. Tim Scott, also launched a bid.

Spain, 46, has years of experience in South Carolina's political spheres, working as political director for Sen. Bernie Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign and serving as Sen. Cory Booker's state director for his 2020 White House bid. For two years, she worked for Clyburn's district office, focusing on constituent service and outreach.

She also founded 46 Hope Road, a political action committee aimed at energizing voters who had been inactive since Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign, and worked on Black voter engagement for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee for the 2022 midterms.

While the national prominence of South Carolina's Democratic Party has risen — most recently when the Democratic National Committee made South Carolina the first voting state on its 2024 presidential primary calendar — South Carolina’s Democrats have struggled to notch electoral wins at many levels of office.

Winless in statewide elections since 2006, Democrats hold only one of the state's seven House seats. The party last won a Senate race in 1998, and Jimmy Carter was the last Democrat to carry the state in a presidential election.

There have been some successes. In 2018, Joe Cunningham became the first Democrat to flip a House seat from red to blue in South Carolina in decades, though he lost his reelection bid two years later.

