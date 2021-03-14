Spain: Police bust major drug distribution network in Madrid

Police investigators described the gang as "sophisticated," having a setup that allowed them to dispatch “huge drug quantities" of drugs under “dexterous security” conditions, including drivers transporting the drugs who wore suits to pretend they were businesspeople.

Instead of the usual way of selling the cocaine by the kilogram, police said that the gang found an easier way of distribution by dividing it into packages of 370 to 390 grams, which were sold for around 10,000 euros ($11,950) each.

Authorities impounded 16 apartments, 700,000 euros (around $835,000) in cash, 20 vehicles and several firearms and knives that belonged to the alleged drug traffickers.