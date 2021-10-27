Spain presses Algeria to guarantee natural gas supply

The pipeline that travels across northwest Africa before a short crossing of the Mediterranean at Zahara de los Atunes on the other side of the Strait of Gibraltar supplied Spain with just over 10% of all its natural gas in 2020, according to CORES, Spain’s public corporation that watches over its strategic energy reserves.

The pipeline also supplied Morocco with enough gas to produce 10% of its total electricity on top of the annual $60 million it received for crossing its territory.

A second, longer pipeline from Algeria to Almería in Spain’s southeastern shore currently provides 16% of its total natural gas imports.

There are plans to boost that pipeline’s capacity from eight to 10 million square meters in the coming months. Even so, that won't fully make up the shortfall unless boats can bring in enough liquefied natural gas to Spain directly from Algeria.

Ribera said that her counterpart also agreed to be prepared in case Spain requested to increase the supply of natural gas.

Spain’s diplomatic mission comes amid a spike in energy prices across Europe that are hitting the Iberian peninsula hard and driving up electricity bills for homes and businesses.

Ribera, a respected environmental policy maker, has been tasked by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to find a solution.

She called Spain’s relations with Algeria regarding the supply of natural gas “capital for the wellbeing of Spanish society.”