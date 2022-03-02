Spain: Prosecutors shelve fraud probes haunting former king

A Swiss probe on money laundering involving some of the funds was also dropped last year, although Geneva prosecutors fined a Swiss bank for failing to alert authorities on Juan Carlos' transactions.

In a statement, the former king's lawyer said that prosecutors had cleared the former king from "any illicit conduct susceptible to criminal reproach."

Juan Carlos, who retains the title of “King Emerit,” moved to the United Arab Emirates in mid-2020 after the judicial probes on his possible financial wrongdoings emerged.

Spanish media have reported Juan Carlos' interest in returning home, but the issue is highly divisive in Spain. Some say the former king's role in steering the country from dictatorship to democracy in the late 1970s and early 1980s trumps his sins, while a growing number have used the probes to demand more accountability for members of the royal family — or even to open a debate on the future of Spain's monarchy.

Juan Carlos abdicated in favor of his son Felipe VI in 2014 following a series of scandals in the royal family. Since becoming king, Felipe has tried to distance himself from his father, removing the former monarch from the royal house's payroll as he tries to rebuild the Spanish crown's image.