Spain rejects NATO’s anticipated defense spending increase as 'unreasonable'

Most U.S. allies at NATO are on track to endorse U.S. President Donald Trump's demand that they invest 5% of gross domestic product on their defense and military needs. In early June, Sweden and the Netherlands said that they aim to meet the new target.

Spain is the lowest spender in the 32-nation military alliance, directing less than 2% of its GDP on defense expenditure.

In April, Sánchez said the government will raise defense spending by 10.5 billion euros ($12 billion) to reach NATO’s previous target of 2% of GDP.