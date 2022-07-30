Spain reports 2nd death from monkeypox

These are believed to be the first confirmed deaths from monkeypox since its outbreak in the European Union. The ministry gave no details on the deceased. It reported its first death from the disease on Friday.

The global monkeypox outbreak has seen more than 21,00 cases in nearly 80 countries since May. There have been 75 suspected deaths in Africa, mostly in Nigeria and Congo, where a more lethal form of monkeypox is spreading than in the West. Brazil also reported a death linked to monkeypox on Friday.