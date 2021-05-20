Spain: Stream of migrants stops as Morocco beefs up security

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles on Thursday said that the country won't accept being pressured with “the use of minors."

“We are not going to accept being blackmailed,” Robles told Spain's public radio. “Spain's integrity is not negotiable and is not at stake. We are going to use all necessary means to guarantee the territorial integrity and to keep vigilance on our frontiers.”

“You don't play with Spain,” she added.

Spain says that more than 8,000 people crossed into Spanish territory in 48 hours, although at least 5,700 had either been expelled in bulk pushbacks criticized by rights groups. Many of those who crossed also returned voluntarily after finding no shelter in Ceuta or possibilities to continue onto the European mainland across the Strait of Gibraltar.

Mosa’ab Elshamy reported from Fnideq, Morocco. AP journalist Aritz Parra contributed to this report from Madrid.

Unaccompanied minors who crossed into Spain are gathered outside a warehouse used as temporary shelter as they wait to be tested for COVID-19 at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, near the border of Morocco and Spain, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Thousands of migrants who have become pawns in a diplomatic spat between Morocco and Spain awoke to an uncertain future on Wednesday, after sleeping where they could find shelter following their massive border breach to reach the European country's north African enclave of Ceuta. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Moroccan youth run for cover as they clash with Moroccan security forces while trying to cross to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, in Fnideq, Morocco, on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Spain's north African enclave of Ceuta has awakened to a humanitarian crisis after thousands of migrants who crossed over from Morocco spent the night sleeping where they could find shelter. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Moroccan youth clash with Moroccan security forces as they try to cross to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, in Fnideq, Morocco, on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Spain’s north African enclave of Ceuta has awakened to a humanitarian crisis after thousands of migrants who crossed over from Morocco spent the night sleeping where they could find shelter. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

A boy attempts to swim from the Moroccan border town of Fnideq towards the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Spain’s north African enclave of Ceuta has awakened to a humanitarian crisis after thousands of migrants who crossed over from Morocco spent the night sleeping where they could find shelter. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Migrants who recently crossed the Spain Morocco border, cross into the Ceuta commercial port, Spain, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The group explained to The Associated Press their goal to reach the European ports of Malaga or Algeciras after hidding inside a commercial boat.(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Migrants who recently crossed the Spain Morocco border, cross into the Ceuta commercial port, Spain, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The group explained to The Associated Press their goal to reach the European ports of Malaga or Algeciras after hidding inside a commercial boat.(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

A migrant walks along the breakwater in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, near the border of Morocco and Spain, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Spain's north African enclave of Ceuta has awakened to a humanitarian crisis after thousands of migrants who crossed over from Morocco spent the night sleeping where they could find shelter. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Migrants trying to reach the Spanish enclave of Ceuta wait on the Morocco side of the border, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Thousands of migrants who have become pawns in a diplomatic spat between Morocco and Spain awoke to an uncertain future on Wednesday, after sleeping where they could find shelter following their massive border breach to reach the European country's north African enclave of Ceuta. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

An unaccompanied minor who crossed into Spain hides atop of a rooftop in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, next the border between Spain and Morocco, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Social services for the small city perched on an outcropping in the Mediterranean buckled under the strain after more than 8,000 people crossed into Spanish territory during the previous two days. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue