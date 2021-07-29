Spain to extend COVID-19 aid to most vulnerable until Oct 31

“Our priority is to fight inequality and social exclusion," the prime minister said, adding that the emptying rural areas where population rates are diminishing are a top priority for his administration: "Our goal is that nobody, neither territories nor people, is left behind.”

Spain is facing the paradox of being one of the world’s leaders in the uptake of coronavirus jabs, with 55.7% of its 47 million residents already fully vaccinated, but it also has among the highest infection rates in Europe for the past two weeks.

New cases have spread mostly among people under 30, which are largely yet to receive their jabs, although the speed of contagion has plateaued in recent days. Vaccinated people can also become infected with the coronavirus in what are called "breakthrough" cases.

The country has reported 4.3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 81,000 pandemic-related deaths.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks during a news conference at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, July 29, 2021. Sanchez appeared before the press to explain the current political and economic situation and the government's achievements before the summer vacation. (AP Photo/Paul White) Credit: Paul White Credit: Paul White