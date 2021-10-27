dayton-daily-news logo
Spain to give different booster to strengthen J&J vaccine

Nation & World
9 minutes ago
Spain’s health authorities will offer a second dose to people who have received a shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

MADRID (AP) — People who received a shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be offered a second dose from a different drug maker, Spain’s health authorities said on Wednesday.

Spain’s health ministry said that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has proven to be less effective than other vaccines. So Spaniards who have received it will now be offered a booster shot of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna vaccines once three months have passed.

Only 1.9 million of the 37 million Spaniards who have been vaccinated have received the J&J shot.

Spain boasts one of the most successful voluntary vaccination campaigns in the world with 88% of its target population of 12 years and up fully vaccinated.

