Spain's king unveils assets amid push for more transparency

The king does not have any real estate or any financial dealings abroad, a palace official said.

Felipe's wealth stems from his earnings as king and those he received as heir-in-waiting to Juan Carlos, who abdicated in 2014.

The palace statement noted that the king had paid tax on all his earnings.

Minutes after the disclosure, the Spanish government announced it would approve the transparency decree Tuesday.

In 2020, Felipe renounced his personal inheritance from his father after allegations emerged of financial wrongdoings. Months later, Juan Carlos left Spain and moved to the United Arab Emirates.

Investigations by Spanish and Swiss prosecutors into Juan Carlos' dealing have since been shelved.

Juan Carlos, who helped steer Spain back to democracy following the death of dictator Gen. Francisco Franco in 1975, was once Spain's most respected public figure. But scandals of one type or another affecting the family began to mount in the later years of his reign.