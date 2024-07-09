Spain's 16-year-old Lamine Yamal becomes youngest-ever scorer at European Championship

“I only ask to win, win and win," he said, "I will celebrate my birthday in Germany with my team.”

Yamal struck in the 21st minute, brilliantly curling the ball past France goalkeeper Mike Maignan from around 25 yards and into the top left corner.

Yamal is 16 years and 362 days old. The previous youngest scorer at a European Championship was Swiss player Johan Vonlanthen (18 years, 141 days), against France at Euro 2004.

“We are very happy to reach the final. Now comes the most important part, winning the title," Yamal said. “We were in a difficult stretch after not expecting to concede so early. I just took the ball and wanted to put it right there. I am very happy.

“I don’t try to think about it too much, just enjoy myself and help the team, and if it goes my way, then I am happy (for the goal) and for the win.”

Yamal came to Euro 2024 with a bunch of "youngest" records, and has inevitably set more. He became the youngest player to feature at a men's Euro when he started in Spain's opening 3-0 win over Croatia.

The Barcelona teenager was already the youngest player to debut and score in the Spanish league at 15, the youngest player to start in the Champions League and the youngest to score for Spain.

Yamal's goal Tuesday canceled out Randal Kolo Muani's opener for France — that was set up by Kylian Mbappé, who was playing without a mask.

Spain turned the match around four minutes after Yamal's equalizer when Dani Olmo's goalbound-shot was turned into his own net by France defender Jules Koundé. It was originally adjudged by UEFA to have been an own-goal but was later awarded to Olmo.

“They scored first but we planned well for the game and stuck to our plan. Lamine scored a great goal,” Olmo said.

Yamal almost nabbed another spectacular goal nine minutes from time with a powerful strike that flew narrowly over the crossbar.

The lead and headline of this story has been corrected to show that Yamal is the youngest player to score in the European Championship, but not in all major international tournaments.

AP writer Joseph Wilson in Barcelona, Spain contributed to this report.

