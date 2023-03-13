Spain's ombudsman registers 445 church sex abuse complaints

Spain's parliament voted on March 10, 2022 to open the first official investigation, led by ombudsman Ángel Gabilondo, into the extent of sexual abuse committed by priests and church officials. The government was forced to act after allegations of abuse involving more than 1,200 victims were published in Spanish newspaper El País, provoking public outrage.

Testimonies were still being collected and an update would be issued in parliament before the current government's term expires this year, Gabilondo's office said in a statement. Although “satisfied” with the number of victims who felt able to come forward, “what really matters is to listen to the victims ... with respect, seriousness, discretion and confidentiality,” it added.