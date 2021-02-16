Spain’s opposition party pledges change after Catalan poll

“We shouldn’t continue in a building whose renovations are being investigated in court,” he said.

Casado said the party would as of now refrain from offering explanations for the past actions of people who are no longer party members.

“The electoral cost has been tremendous,” said Casado. “We have to stop worrying about our past and concern ourselves with the future that we propose to Spaniards.”

The slush-fund case is the latest in a judicial saga that began when allegations of the party’s long-time shadowy accounting first emerged in 2013.

The party has been a dominant force in Spain over the past four decades. That began to change in 2018 when former party chief Mariano Rajoy was ousted as prime minister in a no-confidence vote after a court ruled that the party had benefited from a kickback scheme.