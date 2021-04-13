Spain's PM wants EU recovery funds to transform the nation

Sánchez said his government has forecast a 2% annual GPD growth thanks to the financial injection for a nation of 47 million whose economy shrunk 11% last year.

The first goal is to offset the hundreds of thousands of jobs lost in the pandemic, above all in Spain's large tourism industry.

Meanwhile, Sánchez wants to shift the nation's economy by boosting renewable energy use and other initiatives to fight the effects of climate change, including electrifying Spain's motorways for electric and hybrid vehicles. He also wants to spend big on making homes more energy efficient.

“In the short term, we want to promote the recovery our our economy. In the mid-term, we want to foster its complete transformation,” Sánchez said.

