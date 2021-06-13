Spain's right wing rejects any pardons for Catalan leaders

Sánchez is also facing criticism in his own Socialist camp, where the potential pardons are seen as a risky political gamble. While more than 60% of Spaniards oppose the pardons and only 29.5% back them, according to a recent poll for El Mundo newspaper, surveys conducted in Catalonia show support of 60% to 70%.

Detractors say the separatists have not shown any remorse for their defiance of the Spanish Constitution and that Sánchez is making concessions to them in exchange for support from Catalan lawmakers in the national parliament.

Tensions over secession grew in earnest a decade ago amid the economic hardship of the Great Recession and discontent over Spain's opposition to more autonomy for the Catalan-speaking region of 7.5 million people.

The issue has also dominated the political debate at the national level and contributed to the rise of the nationalist Vox party, which has become the third-largest political force in the Spanish Congress.

Thousands gather during a protest against the Spanish government's plan to issue pardons to a dozen imprisoned Catalan separatist leaders, Madrid, Sunday, 13 June, 2021. The demonstration has been organized by a civil society group in defense of the nation's unity that chose to hold it at a central square that has become popular for far-right political rallies. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Thousands gather during a protest against the Spanish government's plan to issue pardons to a dozen imprisoned Catalan separatist leaders, Madrid, Sunday, 13 June, 2021. The demonstration has been organized by a civil society group in defense of the nation's unity that chose to hold it at a central square that has become popular for far-right political rallies. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Thousands gather during a protest against the Spanish government's plan to issue pardons to a dozen imprisoned Catalan separatist leaders, Madrid, Sunday, 13 June, 2021. The demonstration has been organized by a civil society group in defense of the nation's unity that chose to hold it at a central square that has become popular for far-right political rallies. The banner reads in Spanish "You can't break Spain. Whoever does it, will pay for it.". (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

A woman holds the Spanish flag during a protest against the Spanish government's plan to issue pardons to a dozen imprisoned Catalan separatist leaders, Madrid, Sunday, 13 June, 2021. The demonstration has been organized by a civil society group in defense of the nation's unity that chose to hold it at a central square that has become popular for far-right political rallies. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Thousands gather during a protest against the Spanish government's plan to issue pardons to a dozen imprisoned Catalan separatist leaders, Madrid, Sunday, 13 June, 2021. The demonstration has been organized by a civil society group in defense of the nation's unity that chose to hold it at a central square that has become popular for far-right political rallies. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Far-right Vox party leader Santiago Abascal, center, attends a protest against the Spanish government's plan to issue pardons to a dozen imprisoned Catalan separatist leaders, Madrid, Sunday, 13 June, 2021. The demonstration has been organized by a civil society group in defense of the nation's unity that chose to hold it at a central square that has become popular for far-right political rallies. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Thousands gather during a protest against the Spanish government's plan to issue pardons to a dozen imprisoned Catalan separatist leaders, Madrid, Sunday, 13 June, 2021. The demonstration has been organized by a civil society group in defense of the nation's unity that chose to hold it at a central square that has become popular for far-right political rallies. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Thousands gather during a protest against the Spanish government's plan to issue pardons to a dozen imprisoned Catalan separatist leaders, Madrid, Sunday, 13 June, 2021. The demonstration has been organized by a civil society group in defense of the nation's unity that chose to hold it at a central square that has become popular for far-right political rallies. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Thousands gather during a protest against the Spanish government's plan to issue pardons to a dozen imprisoned Catalan separatist leaders, Madrid, Sunday, 13 June, 2021. The demonstration has been organized by a civil society group in defense of the nation's unity that chose to hold it at a central square that has become popular for far-right political rallies. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Thousands gather during a protest against the Spanish government's plan to issue pardons to a dozen imprisoned Catalan separatist leaders, Madrid, Sunday, 13 June, 2021. The demonstration has been organized by a civil society group in defense of the nation's unity that chose to hold it at a central square that has become popular for far-right political rallies. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue