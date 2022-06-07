Spain’s scandal-hit former king postpones second trip home

Juan Carlos, 84, returned to his country last month for the first time in nearly two years to attend a sailing event in northwest Spain. At that time the mayor of Sanxenxo said that the ex-monach was planning to come back for another sailing event in the town this month.

But according to EFE and other Spanish media, Juan Carlos has decided not to return for the second time in as many months for “private reasons." He resides in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates.