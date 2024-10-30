Spanish authorities report 51 dead from flash flooding

Spanish authorities say 51 people have died after flash floods swept away cars, turned village streets into rivers and disrupted rail lines and highways
People walk through flooded streets in Valencia, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

People walk through flooded streets in Valencia, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish authorities said Wednesday that 51 people have died after flash floods swept away cars, turned village streets into rivers and disrupted rail lines and highways.

Emergency services in the eastern region of Valencia confirmed the death toll.

Rainstorms on Tuesday caused flooding in a wide swath of southern and eastern Spain. A high-speed train with nearly 300 people on board derailed near Malaga, although rail authorities said no one was hurt. High-speed train service between Valencia city and Madrid was interrupted, as were several commuter lines.

Floods of mud-colored water tumbled vehicles down streets at frightening speeds. Pieces of wood swirled with household articles.

Police and rescue services used helicopters to lift people from their homes and cars.

Over 1,000 soldiers from Spain’s emergency response units were deployed to the devastated areas.

Spain’s central government set up a crisis committee to help coordinate rescue efforts.

Storms were forecast to continue through Thursday, according to Spain’s national weather service.

Spain has experienced similar autumn storms in recent years. It is still recovering from a severe drought earlier this year. Scientists say increased episodes of extreme weather are likely linked to climate change.

People, some with their belongings, walk through flooded streets in Valencia, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

People, some with their belongings, walk through flooded streets in Valencia, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A man walks on a flooded motorway in Valencia, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A man observes several cars being swept away by the water, after floods preceded by heavy rains caused the river to overflow its banks in the town of Alora, Malaga, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Marrero)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cars are being swept away by the water, after floods preceded by heavy rains caused the river to overflow its banks in the town of Alora, Malaga, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Marrero)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

People look at the rising river, after floods preceded by heavy rains caused the river to overflow its banks in the town of Alora, Malaga, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Marrero)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Emergency teams rescue a person who was stranded by the water in a Guardia Civil helicopter, after the floods preceded by heavy rains that caused the overflow of the river in the town of Alora, Malaga, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Marrero)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

