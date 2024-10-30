Spanish authorities report 51 dead from flash flooding

Rainstorms on Tuesday caused flooding in a wide swath of southern and eastern Spain. A high-speed train with nearly 300 people on board derailed near Malaga, although rail authorities said no one was hurt. High-speed train service between Valencia city and Madrid was interrupted, as were several commuter lines.

Floods of mud-colored water tumbled vehicles down streets at frightening speeds. Pieces of wood swirled with household articles.

Police and rescue services used helicopters to lift people from their homes and cars.

Over 1,000 soldiers from Spain’s emergency response units were deployed to the devastated areas.

Spain’s central government set up a crisis committee to help coordinate rescue efforts.

Storms were forecast to continue through Thursday, according to Spain’s national weather service.

Spain has experienced similar autumn storms in recent years. It is still recovering from a severe drought earlier this year. Scientists say increased episodes of extreme weather are likely linked to climate change.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP