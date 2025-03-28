Spanish court overturns soccer player Dani Alves' rape conviction on appeal

That court ruled Friday that there was “insufficient evidence” to rule out Alves' presumption of innocence.

“Dani Alves is innocent, and that has been proven,” his defense lawyer Inés Guardiola told Catalan radio RAC1. “Justice has finally been served.”

The plaintiff's lawyer did not immediately respond to The Associated Press when emailed and messaged asking for comment.

The Alves trial was the first high-profile case since Spain overhauled its laws in 2022 to make consent central to defining a sex crime in response to an upswell of protests after a gang-rape case during the San Fermin bull-running festival in Pamplona in 2016.

The legislation popularly known as the "only yes means yes" law defines consent as an explicit expression of a person's will, making it clear that silence or passivity do not equal consent.

But the four judges of a Barcelona-based appeals court ruled unanimously to overturn the conviction after reviewing the evidence and testimonies given to the lower court. In their ruling, they wrote that the testimony of the plaintiff “differed notably” from evidence of video footage taken before the woman and Alves entered the bathroom where she said he forced her to have sex without her consent.

Different versions

Before last year's trial, the alleged victim told state prosecutors that she had danced with Alves at the nightclub and willingly entered the bathroom, but that later when she wanted to leave he would not let her. She said he slapped her, insulted her and forced her to have sex against her will.

Alves denied those accusations at the three-day trial.

“She never told me to stop. We were both enjoying ourselves,” Alves said, while repeating that the woman never asked to leave or made any indication that she did not want to have sex with him. He also denied having slapped or insulted her.

Already out on bail

Alves, now 41, was kept in jail from Jan. 20, 2023 until March 2024 until he was released after paying 1 million euros (then $1.2 million) for bail while awaiting his appeal. He also handed over his passports, with prosecutors having argued against releasing him on bail because of a possible flight risk.

Prosecutors wanted his prison sentence increased to nine years while the victim’s lawyer wanted him to stay behind bars for 12 years.

This decision could be appealed to the Spanish supreme court in Madrid.

Alves' playing career

Alves was one of the most successful players of his generation and won dozens of titles with elite clubs including Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain. He also helped Brazil win two Copa Americas and an Olympic gold medal at age 38. He played at his third World Cup, the only major title he hasn’t won, in 2022. He played for Barcelona from 2008-16, helping the team win three Champions Leagues and six Spanish leagues, and briefly rejoined the club in 2022. He still has a residence near the city.

He was with Mexican club Pumas when he was arrested. Pumas terminated his contract immediately.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer