Spanish fishing boat sinks off Canada; 4 dead, 15 missing

A Spanish fishing boat working not far from the site was the first to arrive in the area and found three survivors and four bodies in one of the four lifeboats of the fishing vessel, the Spanish rescue center's spokeswoman said.

Two of the emergency boats were empty and the fourth was reportedly unaccounted for, Larriba said.

The spokeswoman, who wasn't authorized to be named in media reports, said that the rescue center in Madrid received the first alert from the Villa de Pitanxo and was coordinating the response with a Canadian rescue center based in Halifax.

The boat’s owner didn't immediately reply to written questions about the incident.

Barry Hatton in Lisbon, Portugal, contributed to this report.