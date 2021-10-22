Spanish govt returns fines for breaking virus lockdown rules

The move follows a ruling by Spain’s top court earlier this year that declared as unconstitutional the country’s first state of emergency, which sent all but essential citizens to their homes and paralyzed much of the economy between March 14 and June 21. As cases spiked again, central authorities declared another state of emergency from the end of October last year to May this year.

The Interior Ministry said that police had meted out 1.1 million fines to citizens who defied the stay-at-home order and other restrictions, although not all of them had been immediately paid.