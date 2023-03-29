Spanish judge releases fugitive Catalan Euro MP

Ponsatí was among several other Catalan politicians who fled Spanish justice in 2017 following the referendum. The group included former Catalonia regional President Carles Puigdemont who is also a Euro MP for Together for Catalonia and is wanted in Spain for embezzlement.

Ponsatí claims she has immunity as a member of the European Parliament but Spain's Supreme Court rejects this, saying the charges against her and Puigdemont date from before they were elected to the body.

Her return to Spain comes after unity within the pro-independence camp was shattered last year when the two leading secessionist parties split, with Together for Catalonia leaving the regional coalition government headed by the Republican Left of Catalonia.

Unlike Together for Catalonia, the Republican Left party supports Spain's left-leaning coalition government and has held negotiations with Spanish authorities on resolving the dispute.

The Spanish government has also pardoned nine independence bid leaders who didn't flee and were later convicted of sedition and misuse of public funds. The pardons were considered an attempt by central authorities to reduce tensions with wealthy northeast Catalonia.

Polls show that Catalonia’s 7.5 million residents are equally split between those who want to secede and those who want to remain a part of Spain.