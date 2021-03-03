Spanish king's sisters vaccinated on trip to see dad in UAE

In a statement published by leading newspaper La Vanguardia, the Infantas Elena, 57, and Cristina, 55, said they were “offered the possibility” of receiving the vaccines while in Abu Dhabi to visit their father, former monarch Juan Carlos I.

The sisters said they agreed to accept the vaccines "with the goal of obtaining a health passport" that would allow them to regularly visit their father, who left Spain in August amid investigations into alleged financial wrongdoing.