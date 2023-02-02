Spanish, Moroccan prime ministers meet to improve ties

Morocco, in similar fashion to Turkey and other countries in north Africa, has reaped economic benefits from the EU in exchange for curbing irregular immigration to Spain. That, however, hasn't stopped thousands of migrants and refugees, including young Moroccans looking for a better future in Europe, from attempting a dangerous crossing of the Mediterranean, or a perilous Atlantic journey to the Canary Islands.

One person was notably absent from the Spanish visitors' agenda in Morocco: King Mohammed VI.

He and Sánchez spoke by telephone on Wednesday about a “new era" in relations, according to the Spanish prime minister's office. Sánchez was scheduled to pay a visit Thursday to the gravesite of the king's grandfather, Mohammed V.

Sánchez met with the king last year to put an end to a diplomatic crisis that had erupted in 2021 over the disputed territory of Western Sahara. During that meeting, Sánchez declared "a new phase of bilateral relations" with Morocco, an important partner with the European Union in fighting extremism and aiding the bloc's migration policies.

