Spanish prime minister calls early general election after battering in regional vote

23 minutes ago
Spain’s Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has called a early general elections for July 23

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has called a early general elections for July 23.

Sánchez made the surprise announcement Monday, a day after his Socialist party took a serious battering in local and regional elections.

Prior to Sunday's debacle, Sánchez had insisted that he would ride out his four-year team, indicating that elections would be in December.

