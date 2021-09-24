Spanish volcano remains volatile, 5 days after eruption

Two rivers of lava continued to slide slowly down the hillside, with experts doubting whether they would cover the remaining about 2 kilometers (1.25 miles) to the sea due to their slowing advance.

One of the lava flows has almost ground to a halt and a second one is moving at between 4 and 5 meters an hour, the Guardia Civil said.

Both are at least 10 meters (33 feet) high at their leading edge and are destroying houses, farmland and infrastructure in their path.

Scientists say the lava flows could last for weeks or months.

Authorities haven’t reported any casualties from the eruption. Scientists had been monitoring the volcanic activity and had warned of a possible eruption, allowing almost 7,000 people to be evacuated in time.