Hundreds evacuated as wildfire grows in southwestern Spain

“It's very suspicious,” Urbano said, in comments carried by TVE, Spain's public broadcaster.

Smoke from the blaze also led to the closure of some 14 kilometers (9 miles) on the AP-7, a major motorway. Although traffic resumed by mid-Thursday, it was blocked again in the afternoon as stronger winds fanned the flames. At least two smaller roads remained closed.

The regional fire extinguishing service said that the rugged terrain made quelling the flames “difficult.”

“It has pronounced slopes and there is a strong west wind that is complicating the work,” Infoca said in a statement.

Wildfires — some natural and others manmade — are common in southern Europe during the hot, dry summer months.

Spain’s Ministry for Ecological Transition said that, as of Aug. 29, 74,200 hectares (186,000 acres) of forest and bush areas in the country had burnt in 2021.