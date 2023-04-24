Speaker McCarthy faces big test as debt bill heads for vote

Still, McCarthy is trying to force Democrats to bargain, hoping that muscling his own party's proposal to passage will be an opening bid that Biden will be forced to respond to with his own offer. Biden has derided the Republicans' “wacko” ideas, but even some Democrats, including Sen Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., say it's time to negotiate.

But first, the Republican speaker faces the enormous task of passing the package, uniting what his team refers to as the “five families” — the often warring factions of conservatives and far-right Republicans that make up the House GOP majority.

The hard-right House Freedom Caucus has yet to bless McCarthy's proposal — though key conservatives who have bucked the speaker, including Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., have spoken favorably of it, having gained much of what they wanted. Yet other conservatives are also unsure they can support the deal, particularly the loss of new tax credits for renewable energy production that would be rolled back.

The GOP whip team under Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., is heavily counting the votes. With the House not returning to work until late Tuesday evening, the floor action is not expected until Wednesday at the earliest.

The sweeping 320-page package is a wish list of conservative priorities. In exchange for lifting the nation's debt limit by $1.5 trillion into March 2024, it would impose a range of Republican ideas.

Among them, rolling back federal spending to fiscal 2022 levels and imposing a 1% cap on future spending growth for the next decade. It would impose new work requirements for recipients of government aid and it would rescind Biden's proposal to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt.

Pointedly the Republican package would undo many of Biden's signature proposals for fighting climate in last year's Inflation Reduction Act, and instead put in place the Republicans' own sweeping proposal to boost oil and gas drilling and ease permitting regulations.

Treasury has announced it is taking “extraordinary measures” to keep paying the nation's bills, having already hit the nation's $31 trillion debt ceiling. The debt ceiling will need to be lifted by summer to avoid any trouble ahead.

