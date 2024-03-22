Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene files motion to oust Speaker Johnson

House Speaker Mike Johnson is at risk of being ousted

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By LISA MASCARO and FARNOUSH AMIRI – Associated Press
March 22, 2024
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Mike Johnson is at risk of being ousted after hard-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene filed a "motion to vacate" on Friday in the middle of a House vote on a $1.2 trillion package to keep the government open.

It's the same political dynamic that removed the last Republican speaker, Kevin McCarthy, just five months ago when far-right conservatives revolted over his compromise with Democrats to prevent a federal shutdown. But this one faces steeper odds with less GOP support.

The House is scheduled to leave town for a two-week spring recess at the end of Friday’s session, and it’s doubtful any vote on removing Johnson, of Louisiana, would be imminent.

“Speaker Johnson always listens to the concerns of members but is focused on governing,” spokesman Raj Shah said. “He will continue to push conservative legislation that secures our border, strengthens our national defense and demonstrates how we’ll grow our majority.”

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
All-American Dalton Knecht leads No. 2 Tennessee back to the Sweet 16...
2
Powered by big man DJ Burns Jr., N.C. State muscles past Oakland in...
3
Ilia Malinin takes men’s world figure skating crown in record...
4
Dusty May will take over at Michigan, leaving Florida Atlantic after 6...
5
Memorial marks 210th anniversary of crucial battle between Native...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top