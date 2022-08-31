Special election results expected for lone Alaska House seat

Elections officials have targeted Friday for certification of the race.

The winner of the election will serve the remainder of the late U.S. Rep. Don Young's term, which ends early next year. Young, a Republican, died in March and held the seat for 49 years.

Peltola, Palin and Begich also are seeking a full two-year term that will be decided in the November general election.

Peltola, on social media Wednesday, said: “No matter the outcome today I know we’re on our way to making sure this seat is ours in November.”

Peltola, who is Yup'ik, could become the first Alaska Native to serve in the House. She cast herself as a consensus builder and “regular” Alaskan. Palin, the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee, is seeking a return to elected office 13 years after she resigned as Alaska governor in 2009. Begich, a businessman who comes from a family of prominent Democrats, came out hard against Palin, seeking to cast her a quitter and someone interested in self promotion. Palin has said that if elected she would use her connections to benefit the state.

Palin has criticized the ranked voting system as “convoluted" and said it should be changed.

Tom Emmer, chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, seemed to downplay expectations ahead of the results and cast doubt on the process, calling the ranked voting system a "scheme,” and describing the possibility of a Democratic victory as “a false result.”

The organization in a video had encouraged voters to “only rank Republicans" and to “leave the Democrat blank.”

Jason Grenn, executive director of Alaskans for Better Elections, which advocated for the new voting process, said an aim behind the system was to give voters more choices and a “louder voice.”

“I think everyone's expecting a very, very tight race,” he said. There has been a lot of discussion around whether the Republican candidates did enough to encourage their respective voters to rank the other Republican, he said.

Grenn said he thinks candidates will make adjustments to their campaigns ahead of the November general election based on takeaways from the special election.

____

Associated Press reporter Steve Peoples contributed from New York.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Sarah Palin, a Republican seeking the sole U.S. House seat in Alaska, speaks during a forum for candidates May 12, 2022, in Anchorage, Alaska. Palin is in two elections on Tuesday, Aug. 16. She is one of three candidates in a special election vying to fill the remainder of U.S. Rep. Don Young's term after he died in March. She's also in the U.S. House primary, seeking a full two-year term. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File) Credit: Mark Thiessen Credit: Mark Thiessen Combined Shape Caption FILE - Sarah Palin, a Republican seeking the sole U.S. House seat in Alaska, speaks during a forum for candidates May 12, 2022, in Anchorage, Alaska. Palin is in two elections on Tuesday, Aug. 16. She is one of three candidates in a special election vying to fill the remainder of U.S. Rep. Don Young's term after he died in March. She's also in the U.S. House primary, seeking a full two-year term. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File) Credit: Mark Thiessen Credit: Mark Thiessen