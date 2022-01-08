Speedskater Jackson slips, misses US Olympic team in 500

She had hoped to be given a re-skate, but officials ruled that because she didn’t fall that wasn’t a possibility. Her only chance of getting into the event would be if one of the top two qualifiers would give up their spot to Jackson.

Jackson, the first Black woman to win a World Cup event this season, bobbled in the second straightaway of the sprint, with one skate appearing to clip her other foot before she recovered. Her time of 38.25 seconds put her second going into the final pairing.