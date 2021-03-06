Speedy variants power virus surge sweeping Europe

“The spread of the variants is driving the increase, but not only,’’ said Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, citing “also the opening of society, when it is not done in a safe and a controlled manner.”

The so-called U.K. variant is spreading significantly in 27 European countries monitored by WHO and is dominant in at least 10 by the agency's count: Britain, Denmark, Italy, Ireland, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Israel, Spain and Portugal.

It is up to 50% more transmissible than the virus that surged last spring and again in the fall, making it more adept at thwarting measures that were previously effective, WHO experts warned.

“That is why health systems are struggling more now,” Kluge said. “It really is at a tipping point. We have to hold the fort and be very vigilant.”

In Lombardy, which bore the brunt of Italy’s spring surge, intensive care wards are again filling up as more than two-thirds of new positive tests are of the UK variant, health officials said this week.

After putting two provinces and some 50 towns on a modified lockdown, Lombardy's regional governor announced tightened restrictions on Friday and closed classrooms for all age groups. Cases in Milan schools alone surged 33% in a week, the head of the provincial health system said.

The situation is dire in the Czech Republic, which registered a record-breaking total of nearly 8,500 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 this week. Poland is opening temporary hospitals and imposing a partial lockdown as the variant has grown from 10% of all infections in February to 25% now.

Kluge cited Britain’s experience as cause for optimism, noting that well-considered restrictions and the introduction of the vaccine have helped tamp down the variants there and in Israel. The vaccine rollout in the European Union, by comparison, is lagging, mostly because of supply problems.

In Britain, the emergence of the more transmissible strain sent cases soaring in December and triggered a national lockdown in January. Cases have since plummeted, from about 60,000 a day at the peak in early January to about 7,000 a day.

Still, a study shows the rate of decline slowing, and the government says it will tread cautiously with plans to ease the lockdown. That process begins Monday with the reopening of schools. Infection rates are highest in people ages 13 to 17, and officials will watch closely to see whether the return to class brings a spike in infections.

While the U.K. variant is dominant in France, forcing lockdowns in the French Riviera city of Nice and the northern port of Dunkirk, the variant first detected in South Africa has emerged as the most prevalent in the Moselle region, which borders German and Luxembourg. It represents 55% of the virus circulating there.

The South Africa variant also is predominant in a district of Austria that extends from Italy to Germany, with Austrian officials announcing plans to vaccinate most of the 84,000 residents to curb its spread. Austria is also requiring motorists along the Brenner highway, a major north-south trucking route, to produce negative test results.

The South Africa variant, now present in 26 European countries, is a source of particular concern because of doubts over whether the current vaccines are fully effective against it. The Brazilian variant, which appears capable of reinfecting people, has been detected in 15 European countries.

WHO and its partners are working to strengthen the genetic surveillance needed to track variants across the continent.

The mayor of Bollate has appealed to the regional governor to vaccinate all 40,000 residents immediately, though he expects to be told the supply is too tight at the moment.

Bollate has recorded 3,000 positive cases and 134 deaths — mostly among the elderly — since Italy was stricken a year ago. It took the brunt in November and December, in the fall resurgence, and was caught completely off guard when the variant arrived, racing through school-age children before hitting families at home.

“People are starting to get tired that after a year there is no light at the end of the tunnel,” Vassallo said.

___

AP correspondents Jill Lawless in London, Karel Janicek in Prague, Vanessa Gera in Warsaw, Jamey Keaten in Geneva, Sylvie Corbet in Paris, Geir Moulson in Berlin and Jovana Gec in Belgrade contributed.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

FILE - Carabinieri officers patrol one of the main access road to Bollate, in the outskirts of Milan, Italy. Italy’s northern Lombardy region, where Europe's coronavirus outbreak erupted last year, asked the national government Thursday to send more vaccines north to help stem a surge of new cases that are taxing the hospital system in the province of Brescia. Brescia, with a population of around 1.2 million, has seen its daily caseload go from the mid-100s at the start of February to 901 on Wednesday thanks in part to clusters of cases traced to the British variant. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 file photo, people gather at the Darsena dei Navigli, in Milan, Italy. Europe recorded 1 million new COVID-19 cases last week, an increase of 9% from the previous week and ending a six-week decline, WHO said Thursday, March 4, 2021. The so-called UK variant is of greatest concern in the 53 countries monitored by WHO in Europe. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 file photo, people gather at the Darsena dei Navigli, in Milan, Italy. Europe recorded 1 million new COVID-19 cases last week, an increase of 9% from the previous week and ending a six-week decline, WHO said Thursday, March 4, 2021. The so-called UK variant is of greatest concern in the 53 countries monitored by WHO in Europe. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo, a man wearing a face mask walks across the medieval Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic. Europe recorded 1 million new COVID-19 cases last week, an increase of 9% from the previous week and ending a six-week decline, WHO said Thursday, March 4, 2021. The so-called UK variant is of greatest concern in the 53 countries monitored by WHO in Europe. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, pedestrians pass a sign on a bus stop in West Ealing in London. Europe recorded 1 million new COVID-19 cases last week, an increase of 9% from the previous week and ending a six-week decline, WHO said Thursday, March 4, 2021. The so-called UK variant is of greatest concern in the 53 countries monitored by WHO in Europe. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 file photo, a row of empty chairs is pictured along the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, southern France. Europe recorded 1 million new COVID-19 cases last week, an increase of 9% from the previous week and ending a six-week decline, WHO said Thursday, March 4, 2021. The so-called UK variant is of greatest concern in the 53 countries monitored by WHO in Europe. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 2, 2021 file photo, a German help worker tests for COVID-19 a French national going to Germany at the German-French border near Saarbrucken. Europe recorded 1 million new COVID-19 cases last week, an increase of 9% from the previous week and ending a six-week decline, WHO said Thursday, March 4, 2021. The so-called UK variant is of greatest concern in the 53 countries monitored by WHO in Europe. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 filer, people enjoy the view at the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, southern France. Europe recorded 1 million new COVID-19 cases last week, an increase of 9% from the previous week and ending a six-week decline, WHO said Thursday, March 4, 2021. The so-called UK variant is of greatest concern in the 53 countries monitored by WHO in Europe. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo, a woman walks past the entrance of the vaccination center in Frankfurt, Germany. Europe recorded 1 million new COVID-19 cases last week, an increase of 9% from the previous week and ending a six-week decline, WHO said Thursday, March 4, 2021. The so-called UK variant is of greatest concern in the 53 countries monitored by WHO in Europe. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021 file photo, pedestrians wearing masks against coronavirus walk past an NHS advertisement about COVID-19 in London, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Europe recorded 1 million new COVID-19 cases last week, an increase of 9% from the previous week and ending a six-week decline, WHO said Thursday, March 4, 2021. The so-called UK variant is of greatest concern in the 53 countries monitored by WHO in Europe. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 file photo, a man takes his own COVID-19 swab test at a newly built testing facility in a car park in West Ealing, London. Europe recorded 1 million new COVID-19 cases last week, an increase of 9% from the previous week and ending a six-week decline, WHO said Thursday, March 4, 2021. The so-called UK variant is of greatest concern in the 53 countries monitored by WHO in Europe. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 file photo, a man walks across the medieval Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic. Europe recorded 1 million new COVID-19 cases last week, an increase of 9% from the previous week and ending a six-week decline, WHO said Thursday, March 4, 2021. The so-called UK variant is of greatest concern in the 53 countries monitored by WHO in Europe. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek