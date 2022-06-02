Speller reinstated into National Spelling Bee after appeal

Surya Kapu, a 13-year-old from South Jordan, Utah, misspelled “leucovorin” — a medicine used to counteract the side effects of a cancer drug — during Wednesday night's last semifinal round, appearing to end his run in the bee just short of the finals.

Surya's family appealed, arguing that Scripps omitted details when he asked a question about the word's roots. Spellers are permitted to ask questions about roots, and judges answer in the affirmative if a speller can identify a relevant root and its meaning.