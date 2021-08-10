Spence drops out of Pacquiao fight with eye injury; Ugás in

Ugás (26-4, 12 KOs) was scheduled to make his first career defense of his WBA title on the undercard of Pacquiao's meeting with Spence. Pacquiao beat Keith Thurman to win the same WBA title belt in his most recent bout in 2019.

The 35-year-old Ugás was elevated to welterweight super champion in the WBA's byzantine championship system last January after Pacquiao was abruptly stripped of the belt for inactivity. The Filipino congressman quickly agreed to shift his focus to Ugás after Spence's injury was discovered, perhaps partly because of the way he lost his WBA championship.

“The proper way and the only way to win a world title is inside the ring,” Pacquiao said.

Ugás was scheduled to fight Fabian Maidana on the undercard of Pacquiao-Spence, but the Cuban Olympic bronze medal winner instead will get the biggest showcase of his up-and-down professional career. Ugás has won three straight fights, and he claimed the first version of his WBA title with a split-decision victory over Abel Ramos in his most recent bout last September.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Pacquiao, but I am coming to win this fight," Ugás said in a statement. “Everyone knows my story about how I came to America to follow my dreams of becoming a world champion, and now it’s time to stamp my legacy with a victory as one of the best Cuban fighters to ever put on a pair of gloves."

