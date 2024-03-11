Sperm whale dies after beaching along Florida's Gulf Coast

VENICE, Fla. (AP) — A sperm whale that became famous after beaching itself on a sandbar along Florida's Gulf Coast died Monday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a statement.

Police and wildlife officials began trying to free the male whale from the shallow sandbar off the beach in Venice on Sunday morning. They had estimated it to be about 70 feet (21 meters) long. Biologists confirmed Monday that it was actually 44 feet (13 meters) long, the agency said.