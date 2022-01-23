‘Spider-Man’ comes back swinging, takes No. 1 from ‘Scream'

The film topped the North American charts with $14.1 million, according to studio estimates on Sunday. Globally, it's now grossed nearly $1.7 billion, passing the total earnings of both “Jurassic World" and “The Lion King.” And in North America its $721 million make it the fourth biggest release ever.

Peter Parker also stole first place back from " Scream," which fell about 59% — a typical drop for a horror— in its second weekend with an estimated $12.4 million in ticket sales. The Paramount release has grossed $51.3 million so far.