Spielberg 'West Side Story' debuts weakly with $10.5M

“West Side Story" can still be expected to play well through the lucrative holiday corridor, during which younger-skewing films like “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Sing 2” will likely be the top draws. Film executives are hoping the spreading omicron variant of COVID-19 doesn't set the box office back just as Hollywood is nearing its most profitable period.

But the muted reception for “West Side Story” will concern the industry. Hopes had long been pinned on Spielberg, with his song-and-dance spectacular, to bring back some of the movies' mojo. Instead, little right now outside of Marvel releases is finding big audiences. Many moviegoers simply haven't returned yet.

Starring newcomer Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort as Maria and Tony, “West Side Story” took in $4.4 million in 37 overseas territories. Because the film includes a transgender character, it was banned in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait.

David A. Gross, who runs the movie consultancy Franchise Entertainment, called the opening "soft.”

“If ‘West Side Story’ is going to be profitable, it will need to connect internationally as well domestically," Gross said in an email. “So far, the first European openings have been good, but this is going to be a challenge with moviegoing conditions as difficult as they are."

Spielberg’s film was a long time coming. Its release was delayed a year by the pandemic. It was developed at 20th Century Fox, which was acquired by the Walt Disney Co. shortly before production began. Days before its Lincoln Center premiere, the musical’s revered lyricist, Stephen Sondheim, died at the age of 91.

Second place for the weekend went to Disney's animated “Encanto,” which held strongly in its third week, dropping only 27% from the previous weekend. It grossed $9.6 from Friday to Sunday, bringing its cumulative total to $71.3 million domestically and $80.5 million internationally.

The weekend's only other new wide release — STX Films' college football drama “National Champions” — went largely unnoticed, pulling in $300,000 in 1,197 theaters.

Steven Spielberg, director/producer of "West Side Story," poses with his wife Kate Capshaw at the premiere of the film, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Ansel Elgort, a cast member in "West Side Story," poses for photographers at the premiere of the film, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Ariana DeBose, left, Steven Spielberg and Rachel Zegler attend the "West Side Story" premiere at the Rose Theater at Lincoln Center on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

This image released by 20th Century Studios shows a scene from "West Side Story." (Niko Tavernise/20th Century Studios via AP)