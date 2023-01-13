Spieth, Kirk share early lead on gorgeous day at Sony Open

If there was a shot that stood out to Spieth, it was his drive on the 426-yard 12th hole that rolled along the dry turf and finished 83 yards away. It wasn't so much the distance, that left him a lob wedge to 12 feet for birdie, but the swing.

“I call it ‘in front of fade,’ meaning just my sequence was fantastic. It was on plane. It was just exactly what I've been working toward,” Spieth said. "And I just hit this 5-yard fade that held the wind up the middle of the fairway.

“When I hit that shot I walked off saying, ‘This could be a really good day if I keep pressing how that just felt,’” he said.

And it turned out to be just that.

Waialae holds happy memories for Kirk. Two years ago, after stepping away to deal with alcoholism and depression, he had one last start on a medical extension to keep his card and shot 65 on the last day to tie for second, regaining full playing privileges.

Now he's in a good spot, and he made birdies against two bogeys.

Kirk, like the majority of the first full-field tournament of the year, has not played in seven weeks since the RSM Classic at Sea Island. But he worked plenty hard in the offseason, especially on his fitness, and he has hit the ground running.

Kirk's hard work included some fun times. He hired a new trainer, Jake Crane, who has a baseball background and Kirk said he would pitch or take swings from a pitching swing during some of the downtime.

There isn't much of a chance for a career change. His fastball tops out at about 65 mph, though he is proud of his breaking pitch. But mostly, it's about his condition.

“I always kind of show up to this tournament feeling good and fit,” Kirk said. “That’s my No. 1 goal this year, is to try to maintain it and work harder in the gym when I’m home in the off weeks.”

Among those playing in the afternoon were Adam Scott and 20-year-old Tom Kim, among the 19 players who were at the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Maui last week.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York

Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York

Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York

Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York

Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York

Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York