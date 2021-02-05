Spink's name stripped from Hall of Fame award over racism

In a story by The Associated Press in June, former MVP winners Barry Larkin, Mike Schmidt and Terry Pendleton said they favored pulling Landis’ name from the MVP award plaque because of concerns over his handling of Black players. The BBWAA announced in October that 89% of 311 voters had voted to remove Landis’ name,

Jenkins researched evidence of racism by Spink starting last summer, and The Sporting News endorsed the name change last month.

Senior writer Ryan Fagan wrote then: “Spink was the publisher of the largest, most powerful baseball publication in the country for nearly half a century, and he used that position to strongly advocate against the integration of the sport.”

Fagan wrote that Spink’s Sporting News contained “racist language, ugly stereotypes and derogatory portrayals of Negro League players and other Black Americans during Spink’s time as publisher, especially in the era before Jackie Robinson made his MLB debut in 1947.”

