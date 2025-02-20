Sponsor invite Akie Iwai leads the LPGA Thailand golf tournament by 3 strokes after 10-under 62

Akie Iwai of Japan prepares for her shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the LPGA Honda Thailand golf tournament in Pattaya, southern Thailand, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Kittinun Rodsupan)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 35 minutes ago
PATTAYA, Thailand (AP) — Akie Iwai made the best of a sponsor's invite to shoot a 10-under 62 and lead by three strokes after the first round of the LPGA's Thailand tournament at Siam Country Club's Pattaya Old Course.

The Japanese player started with four birdies before picking up three more by the turn. She birdied three of her last four holes, equaling the 18-hole record set by countrywoman Yuka Saso in 2022 and American Jessica Korda in 2018.

“Today, my shots and my putting were good," said Iwai, who has twice played the course in a tournament. “I’ve learned where to miss and where not to miss. I am getting to know the golf course very well.”

The 22-year-old Iwai earned her LPGA tour membership after finishing in a tie for fifth at the LPGA Final Qualifier last year.

Three shots behind was world No. 27 Maja Stark of Sweden, who had an eagle on the fifth hole along with six birdies and one bogey for a 65. Local favorite Moriya Jutanugarn, with six birdies and a bogey, was third with a 66.

Birthday girl Jeeno Thitikul, the world No. 2 who turned 22 on Thursday, had a 68, while defending champion Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand shot 71.

The event is the first stop of the LPGA's so-called Asian swing before the tour moves to Singapore and China over the next two weeks.

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Akie Iwai of Japan reacts on the 16th green during the first round of the LPGA Honda Thailand golf tournament in Pattaya, southern Thailand, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Kittinun Rodsupan)

Credit: AP

Hye-Jin Choi of South Korea watches her shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the LPGA Honda Thailand golf tournament in Pattaya, southern Thailand, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Kittinun Rodsupan)

Credit: AP

Angel Yin of the U.S. watches her shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the LPGA Honda Thailand golf tournament in Pattaya, southern Thailand, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Kittinun Rodsupan) .

Credit: AP

Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand chips the ball on green from the 1st hole during the first round of the LPGA Honda Thailand golf tournament in Pattaya, southern Thailand, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Kittinun Rodsupan)

Credit: AP

Maja Stark of Sweden watches her shot on the 18h hole during the first round of the LPGA Honda Thailand golf tournament in Pattaya, southern Thailand, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Kittinun Rodsupan)

Credit: AP

Esther Henseleit of Germany hits from a fairway 18th during the first round of the LPGA Honda Thailand golf tournament in Pattaya, southern Thailand, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Kittinun Rodsupan)

Credit: AP

Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand reacts after playing on the 1st hole during the first round of the LPGA Honda Thailand golf tournament in Pattaya, southern Thailand, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Kittinun Rodsupan)

Credit: AP

Mao Saigo of Japan watches her tee shot on the first hole of the LPGA Honda Thailand golf tournament in Pattaya, southern Thailand, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Kittinun Rodsupan)

Credit: AP

Mao Saigo of Japan hits a tee shot on the first hole of the LPGA Honda Thailand golf tournament in Pattaya, southern Thailand, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Kittinun Rodsupan)

Credit: AP

Jin Young Ko of South Korea hits out of a bunker on the 8th green during the first round of the LPGA Honda Thailand golf tournament in Pattaya, southern Thailand, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Kittinun Rodsupan)

Credit: AP

Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand hits second shot from the 1st fairway during the first round of the LPGA Honda Thailand golf tournament in Pattaya, southern Thailand, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Kittinun Rodsupan)

Credit: AP

Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand watches her shot on the 1st hole during the first round of the LPGA Honda Thailand golf tournament in Pattaya, southern Thailand, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Kittinun Rodsupan)

Credit: AP

Moriya Jutanugarn of Thailand watches her shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the LPGA Honda Thailand golf tournament in Pattaya, southern Thailand, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Kittinun Rodsupan)

Credit: AP

Chisato Iwai of Japan watches her shot on the 1st hole during the first round of the LPGA Honda Thailand golf tournament in Pattaya, southern Thailand, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Kittinun Rodsupan)

Credit: AP

Ruoning Yin of China watches her shot on the 2nd hole during the first round of the LPGA Honda Thailand golf tournament in Pattaya, southern Thailand, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Kittinun Rodsupan)

Credit: AP

Yealimi Noh of the U.S. watches her shot on the 1st hole during the first round of the LPGA Honda Thailand golf tournament in Pattaya, southern Thailand, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Kittinun Rodsupan)

Credit: AP

