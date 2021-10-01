Sports books: Brady-Belichick showdown most heavily bet game

“It's safe to say the book will be pulling for the Patriots on Sunday,” said Wyatt Yearout, a spokesman for PointsBet. “It is on track to be the biggest regular-season NFL game ever at PointsBet, and it’s not even close. It is the most heavily bet game by far and we haven’t even entered the weekend yet, when a majority of the action normally comes.”

At BetMGM on Friday, 92% of the money was on Tampa Bay to cover.

Brady played quarterback for the Patriots for his first 20 seasons before leaving last year to lead Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl victory. Sunday night's game is his first against his old team and coach.

The revenge angle — on both sides — is an appealing one to gamblers.

“Brady wants to show, ‘Is it you, coach Belichick, that made this team great for so many years, or was it me?’” said Johnny Avello, head of sports book for DraftKings. “There's a lot of motivation for Brady. But there's also motivation on the other side. (New England rookie quarterback) Mac Jones wants to show he belongs, and say, ‘Move over, Brady, it’s a new era.'”

Colin Lynch, a longtime Patriots fan from New Hampshire who now lives in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, says the Brady-Belichick angle is intriguing. He's putting several hundred dollars on New England, and will follow closely in-game betting opportunities on an even larger spread.

“I just hope the course of the game gives us a chance to see the chess match we’d all love to see between these two,” he said. “Ideally, we get a close game with pressure situations and critical decisions to be made on both sides.”

There are also a number of proposition bets — known as “props” that try to predict individual player performance — that are being bet heavily in the game:

—How many touchdown passes Brady will throw;

—Whether his longtime teammate tight end Rob Gronkowski will catch the pass that puts Brady over the top in breaking the NFL record for passing yardage. He needs 68 to surpass Drew Brees.

