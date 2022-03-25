Spray-painting for Ukraine: Street artists show support

Goodman was motivated in part by his Jewish ancestors, who emigrated to the United States in the 1800s from the Ukrainian region.

“My message is generally one of positive love and peace,” said Goodman. “Although this piece might appear to be quite violent, it is one that is speaking to the gut feelings of many people today.”

Both artists are using social media to solicit donations, with proceeds going toward Ukrainian war relief efforts, they said.

“I always say good art makes you think, but great art makes you do,” said Mattie. “So if my art or someone else’s art can make you stop and have a conversation about something or even stop and hit the QR code to donate, then we’re making an impact for the better.”

Caption Street artist Hijack's mural titled "War Child" is seen on a building wall in the Fairfax District of Los Angeles, on Monday, March 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia) Credit: Eugene Garcia Credit: Eugene Garcia Caption Street artist Hijack's mural titled "War Child" is seen on a building wall in the Fairfax District of Los Angeles, on Monday, March 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia) Credit: Eugene Garcia Credit: Eugene Garcia

Caption Street artist Corie Mattie poses in front of a commissioned piece in progress in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, Monday, March 21, 2022. Mattie has created two murals supporting Ukraine war refugees since the start of the conflict. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia) Credit: Eugene Garcia Credit: Eugene Garcia Caption Street artist Corie Mattie poses in front of a commissioned piece in progress in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, Monday, March 21, 2022. Mattie has created two murals supporting Ukraine war refugees since the start of the conflict. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia) Credit: Eugene Garcia Credit: Eugene Garcia

Caption A mural titled "Dress Me Up for Battle" by street artist Bandit is painted on a building wall on Melrose Ave., in Los Angeles, Monday, March 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia) Credit: Eugene Garcia Credit: Eugene Garcia Caption A mural titled "Dress Me Up for Battle" by street artist Bandit is painted on a building wall on Melrose Ave., in Los Angeles, Monday, March 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia) Credit: Eugene Garcia Credit: Eugene Garcia