Springer, Guerrero lead Jays to 9-2 rout of slumping Yanks

Teoscar Hernández added a two-run double in the seventh off Albert Abreu.

New York scored its runs without hitting the ball past the infield.

DJ LeMahieu hit an infield single that scored Jose Trevino from second when Berríos bobbled the ball and threw wide of Guerrero at first. Estevan Florial scored the second run on Aaron Judge’s groundout.

Montas (4-10) allowed six runs and eight hits in six innings as his wife and other family members attended his home debut. He tied a season high by allowing six runs for the second time in three starts since being acquired from Oakland.

After Toronto took a 2-0 lead on Springer’s two-strike single, Guerrero followed by lifting a 1-0 fastball into the first row of the right-field seats for a 5-0 edge.

Guerrero’s 362-foot drive was his fifth homer this year against the Yankees. Of his 13 career homers against the Yankees, 10 are in the Bronx.

Kirk’s double gave Toronto a 6-2 lead in the fifth and he hit a flyball to the warning track after a throwing error by Donaldson loaded the bases in the seventh.

Anthony Bass followed Berríos and fanned Judge with two on. Yusei Kikuchi stranded two in the eighth in his first career relief appearance and Jordan Romano finished up.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: Springer, who missed eight games with right elbow inflammation and last appeared in the outfield July 28, threw from 120 feet. ... LHP Tim Mayza (dislocated right shoulder) threw off a mound in Toronto and could be a week or two away from starting a rehab assignment.

Yankees: OF/DH. Giancarlo Stanton (Achilles tendon) worked out before the game and could begin a rehab assignment Friday. ... LHP Zack Britton (left elbow) threw a bullpen earlier this week and will throw another one Saturday at the team’s spring training complex in Florida. ... RHP Miguel Castro (strained right shoulder) threw on the field and is about a week away from throwing off a mound.

UP NEXT

Toronto RHP Kevin Gausman (8-9, 3.16 ERA) opposes New York RHP Jameson Taillon (11-3, 3.95) on Friday.

