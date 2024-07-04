Springer posts the 14th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history with his eagle-birdie finish for a 59

The PGA Tour record is a 58 by Jim Furyk at the Travelers Championship in 2016. Furyk also is among 13 players with a 59.

Springer is the second player in three weeks to break 60. Cameron Young also had a 59 at the Travelers Championship this year.

This was the eighth sub-60 round in golf worldwide this year, the lowest a 57 by Cristobal del Solar of Chile in a Korn Ferry Tour event in Colombia.

Springer only tied the record at the TPC Deere Run. Paul Goydos shot a 59 in the first round of the John Deere Classic in 2010.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf