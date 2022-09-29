Springsteen takes on Temptations, Supremes, Four Tops

The disc “Only the Strong Survive” is named for the Jimmy Butler song, among the 15 other cover songs, which will be released on Nov. 11.

“I wanted to make an album where I just sang,” Springsteen said in a statement. “And what better music to work with than the great American songbook of the Sixties and Seventies? I've taken my inspiration from Levi Stubbs, David Ruffin, Jimmy Ruffin, the Iceman Jerry Butler, Diana Ross, Dobie Gray and Scott Walker, among many others.”