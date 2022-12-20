Spurred by regulators, 3M to phase out "forever chemicals"

The chemicals can accumulate and persist in the human body for long periods of time, and evidence from animal and human studies indicates that exposure to PFAS may lead to cancer or other health problems, including damage to organs including the liver, kidneys and thyroid gland.

3M, based in Saint Paul, Minnesota, said it will exit all PFAS manufacturing and “work to discontinue use of PFAS” in all its products by the end of 2025.

3M makes a broad range of consumer products, including Post-it notes, Scotch Brite cleaning supplies, adhesives and personal protective equipment.

Chemical and other industrial companies have been sued frequently in recent years for downplaying the dangers of the chemicals.

In a November lawsuit, the state of California accused 3M, Dupont and 16 smaller companies of covering up the harm caused to the environment and the public from chemicals manufactured by the firms that have over decades found their way into waterways and human bloodstreams.

Last year, the Biden administration launched a broad strategy to regulate the toxic industrial compounds that the EPA said are increasingly turning up in public drinking water systems, private wells and even food.

The Defense Department, Food and Drug Administration and Agriculture Department were all tapped to join the effort intended to restrict PFAS from being released into the environment and accelerate cleanup.